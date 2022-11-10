Staff Ed: Goodness Gracious We are Grateful

Art by HeeJoo Roh

As Thanksgiving rolls around, the Graphic staff has compiled a list of things we are grateful for this semester, as cheesy as it may be. We encourage everyone in the Pepperdine community to sit down and reflect on what they are grateful for this holiday season.

1. We are grateful for the food at Pepperdine, and for Bon Appetit’s new dining for our community. From what we have heard as a staff, the student body is saying the food tastes better and is more nutricious.

2. We are grateful for the new Student Health Center student wellness fee, which grants students free healthcare at the Student Health Center. In addition, all of the fitness classes for students are free, meaning we can take care of our bodies without having to pay.

3. We are grateful for the opportunity to report within our community in-person – with this semester being the first where we haven’t had to use Zoom interviews for most of our reporting. We are grateful to talk to people face-to-face and establish more human connections with them when we can.

4. We are grateful for the opportunity to play and watch sports at Pepperdine. Many members of our staff play intramural volleyball together every week — always sparking conversation in the newsroom. We are grateful for opportunities like this to be able to bond with each other and with our peers.

5. We are grateful for the little things on campus that cheer us, and many other students, up — like the student who continuously plays the piano in the Caf or the Caf workers who tirelessly clean up after us.

6. We are grateful that campus is starting to feel a little like fall — with the leaves changing on the trees on main, the Starbucks holiday cups back and the sun setting just a little bit earlier.

7. We are grateful for the faculty and staff at Pepperdine, who work every day to teach us, feed us, lead us, guide us, keep us safe and make us not only the best students, but also the best people, we can be.

8. We are grateful for our staff at PGM— editors, writers, designers, photographers, artists, podcast and video producers, advertising representatives, social media team and advisers — who keep our publication factual, fun and timely. Speaking of — if you want to come join, applications are now open on our website until Nov. 28.

9. We are grateful for all of you, who read our content, share your stories, thoughts and experiences and hold us accountable to best represent the Pepperdine community.

–––––––––––––––––––––

