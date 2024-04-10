SportsWaves S3E5: New Coach, New Athletic Director, New Era?

Listen Via SoundCloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts





In this episode of “SportsWaves,” hosts Tony Gleason and Nina Fife give a rundown of the upcoming Pepperdine games this week, followed by a discussion about Pepperdine’s new Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Ed Schilling and Athletic Director, Tanner Gardner. Following that, Tony and Nina talk all things baseball and the start of the new MLB season.

Listen in to hear the rundown on Pepperdine athletics this week (0:30), Pepperdine’s new Men’s Basketball Coach (3:19) and the start of the new MLB season (10:18).

__________________________________________________

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“SportsWaves”

is co-hosted by Tony Gleason and Nina Fife, and produced by Joe

Allgood. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Featured music: “Opening Sports” by Lite Saturation