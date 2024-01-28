SportsWaves S3E1: New WCC Members, NFL Playoffs and TCU Open Tryouts

Listen Via Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

In this episode of SportsWaves hosts Tony Gleason and Nina Fife break down what the new WCC conference may mean for Pepperdine (0:53), who they think might win the upcoming NFL playoffs and Super Bowl (7:23), why TCU’s women’s basketball team held open tryouts (18:10) and more.

“SportsWaves” is co-hosted by Tony Gleason and Nina Fife, and produced by Joe Allgood. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production. Featured music: “Opening Sports” by Lite Saturation