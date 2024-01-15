Row, Row, Out of Rho

The closure of Rho is on the horizon making way for the construction of The Mountain at Mullin Park. Students began receiving emails from the Office of Public Relations in December warning that their cars would be towed if not moved by noon Jan. 16.

The closure of Rho will remove 386 parking spots and add 155 temporary spaces, according to an email from the Office of Public Relations. Students said they are frustrated over the inconveniences that will result from this major parking lot being closed.

“It’s gonna be rough out here,” first-year Kaylee Snyder said.

Snyder currently parks at Drescher, but she’s concerned upperclassmen will take all of the spots leading up the hill, leaving her to park in the Drescher parking garage. The Drescher garage is the furthest point on campus, near the faculty housing, making it a rigorous trek for first-years coming from their dorms on Main Campus to access their vehicles.

“The freshmen already have to park at the top of the hill [Drescher],” Snyder said. “So, I don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

Humanities Professor Dr. Nicholas Cumming is forecasting students getting creative with their parking and the limited amount of spaces on Main Campus once Rho closes.

“I don’t think anything is going to work until it’s [Rho] finished,” Cumming said.

Nicolle Taylor, Vice President and Chief Business Officer, sent an email to campus faculty and staff Nov. 14, offering incentives to whomever is willing to take advantage of the Calabasas Park and Ride, Drescher parking or on-campus shuttles.

The incentive includes $40 worth of meal points a week, Lisa Stone, the Executive Director of the Business Services Administration, said.

Cumming is one of the many faculty members who has chosen to give up his parking space on Main Campus to make room for students. The number of faculty members who have chosen to give up their parking spots for students is 120, Stone said.

Cumming has concerns over the closure of Rho from the perspective of both a professor and a parent. As a professor, he is naturally concerned about his students making it to class on time, he said.

On the first day of class, he spoke with his students in Elkins Auditorium about the Rho closure, which will likely increase commute time. Cumming said he has a 15-minute attendance policy, which allows students a 15-minutes grace period before affecting their grades. He is also aware that campus shuttles, even in the first week of school, are filling up quickly and arriving late.

“Those minutes will get eaten up quickly,” Cumming said.

Juniors, Alexander Paloglou and Owen Mirka, said their professors have yet to mention the closure of Rho and how it may impact classes. Snyder also said none of her professors have mentioned the closure of Rho.

“So, you’ll probably have to let them know like, ‘Oh, I might be late since there’s no parking anymore,’” Minke said.

From a parent’s perspective, Cumming is concerned about the safety of his children as well as fellow faculty member’s children who often play in the Drescher neighborhood. Cumming has seen students speeding around the area, and with increased traffic going in and out of the Drescher garage, this is a concern, Cumming said.

Pepperdine is working to alleviate the pressure students are feeling to get to class on time. Increased direct shuttle service will run from Drescher to Main Campus during peak hours, and additional shuttles will be available to transport students, Stone said.

The updated shuttle schedule can be found on the Pepperdine app and online.

As Pepperdine prepares for Rho to close, students should keep in mind the new parking structure lives in Phase I of construction, Stone said. The construction of the Mountain parking lot remains a top priority.

Construction will never be convenient, and there will always be growing pains, Stone said. Rho is Pepperdine’s most recent growing pain. The Mountain’s lot will add 831 additional parking spaces after its completion, Stone said.

“Sharing the burden of the project — it’s community felt,” Stone said.

The completion of the Mountain will result in 4,545 parking spots across campus, according to an email sent to campus faculty and staff Nov. 15.

“Sometime fall semester it [the Mountain parking lot] will open,” Stone said.

The rest of the construction of The Mountain at Mullin Park is expected to be finished during the fall semester of 2026, according to Pepperdine’s website.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Rachel Flynn: rachel.flynn@pepperdine.edu