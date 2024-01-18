Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Many students were surprised by the “hard launch” of a refreshed Pepperdine logo unveiled by the University’s Instagram account on Jan. 8.

Similar to many of the comments below Pepperdine’s Instagram post on Jan. 8, I am also disappointed in the University’s sudden and surprise rebrand.

Upon first glance, the new logo instantly exudes a modern and minimalist aesthetic. Reminiscent of the Pepperdine University official seal, the new brandmark features Phillips Theme Tower against the Santa Monica Mountains and above the Pacific Ocean.

Unfortunately, the emphasis on simplicity has resulted in a visual representation that fails to evoke a distinct collegiate or distinguished feel.

Furthermore, as a fan of Pepperdine’s now old logo, I was also disappointed to see the official font replaced. The new typeface, consisting of a blocky and condensed appearing serif font, lacks the unique elegance and traditional appeal of its predecessor.

The use of the specific secondary, sans serif font to embody the “University” within the new logo is another questionable design decision. While the previous logo incorporated a similar secondary typography, the new fonts clash in a manner that is unexpected due to their disappointedly generic nature.

While I understand the need for change to remain marketable and relevant in our quickly evolving world, Pepperdine’s surprise rebrand has failed to leave a positive impression on me.

Although I see the potential for the brandmark to eventually resonate with me and my fellow disappointed peers, I do not believe it effectively conveys the prestige or mission of academic excellence that Pepperdine University claims it reinforces.

