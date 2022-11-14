Rant and Rave: Nothing Corny About Candy Corn

Art by Stella Engel

Rave: Candy Corn is the Glue Holding Society Together

Even though candy corn might not be a favorite fall food, everyone must consider the cultural impact candy corn has on our society, which cements its status as one of the greatest holiday treats to ever exist.

Never mind the taste, as it is always subjective. For example, some people may not actually like the taste of turkey, but they still dote over the labor-intensive Butterball like a prized possession.

Turkeys must be cooked anywhere between two and a half hours to five hours, according to the Food Network. What do you do — and more importantly, eat — during that long period of time? The bite-sized solution is to grab a couple pieces of candy corn to keep your appetite at bay.

The changing of the leaves and the drop in temperature create the cozy season we know as fall. What better way to embody the fall spirit than eating candy corn, which has the pigmentation of autumn?

Fall can be an emotionally and physically demanding period. Therefore, people need a small, sweet snack to munch on as they cope with their feelings.

This method of snacking on-the-go can be used anywhere. People can set bowls out on their tables or carry snack-sized packets. Eating candy corn does not need a whole set-up, and it is not messy to eat, either.

I understand candy corn is pure sugar — like the universally-loved cotton candy — but when I am pulling all-nighters and refuse to drink coffee or energy drinks, candy corn is the perfect energy supplement for my school-induced hysteria. I am sure others will relate.

When people are tired and need a low-effort snacking solution during the busyness of the holiday season, the sugar-filled, bite-sized, jam-packed-of-happiness handfuls of candy corn are the only solution.

Rant: Candy Corn is Only Good on Display

While some may adore the iconic Halloween candy that is candy corn, I don’t think it deserves the praise it receives. I don’t understand what’s so special about tricolor triangles made out of pure sugar.

Sure, candy corn may look appealing, but it certainly doesn’t taste great.

Candy corn has a single flavor profile — sweet. It has none of the complexity of other fall treats that are loaded with spices such as cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg. These flavors are invigorating and fill me with warmth. Candy corn is just sickeningly sweet.

There are also so many other festive fall favorites to choose from besides candy corn — pumpkin pie, chai lattes, apple dumplings and many more. Candy corn steals the spotlight from other, more deserving sweet treats.

Eating candy corn comes at a high opportunity cost. Candy corn gives me a sugar spike without many benefits. After a single piece, I’ve already consumed too much sugar to indulge in any other candies.

It’s a bummer because if I’ve lost my appetite for sweets, I can’t taste any of the Reece’s Pieces, Snickers and Butterfingers that are calling my name. People should ask themselves if they really want to use up their sweet-tooth capacity on candy corn.

At best, people could use candy corn as a decorative piece but not consume it. Candy corn is an example of a food that looks better than it tastes. Just like one wouldn’t eat food from a Starbucks’s display case, one shouldn’t eat candy corn either.

To fulfill a sweet craving, fall and Halloween enthusiasts should choose other delicious, spiced and heartwarming treats instead of candy corn.

