President Gash Holds Briefing Regarding the Palisades Fire

Map of the burn area of the Palisades Fire Phil Phillips, executive vice president and chief operating officer, shared during the President’s Briefing on Jan. 13. President Jim Gash said gas has been restored to Pepperdine’s campus. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine University

President Jim Gash hosted a President’s Briefing Jan. 13 regarding the Palisades Fire. In which, he said gas has been restored to campus and he expects to resume in-person classes Jan. 21.

Gash said Pepperdine decided to resume in-person classes Jan. 21 because of the value of an in-person education and students being together amid tragedy.

Despite this, Gash said he and the Emergency Operations Committee will reevaluate conditions later in the week. Classes will remain online if Pepperdine deems it unsafe for people to return. The fire remains 2.5 miles from Pepperdine and currently doesn’t pose a threat to the Malibu campus, according to a university email.

Despite the impact of the fire, Provost Jay Brewster said the air quality in Malibu has remained relatively safe and is forecasted to stay in the good to moderate category.

A moderate air quality level is still safe for most individuals, but those with underlying health issues like asthma are encouraged to limit time outside, Brewster said. Pepperdine will provide masks to students and faculty.

Connie Horton, vice president of Student Affairs, said there have been 53 reports of students losing their homes, with Pepperdine confirming 45 of them. Students who have lost their homes are asked to reach out to the Pepperdine Student Care Team. If students have not lost their homes, but have lost water or power, Pepperdine is allowing students to temporarily move onto campus until they can move back into their apartments.

Furthermore, Horton said the Student Care Team will assist with any other needs such as laptop replacements, providing food, toiletries and financial assistance among others. All residential halls have utilities — gas, heat, electricity and wifi — and Waves Cafe is providing meals to students, faculty and homeowners in the area at no charge.

Kanan Dume Road remains open as the only road to campus, said Nicolle Taylor, senior vice president and chief operating officer. PCH and Malibu Canyon remain closed and officials do not have an estimate as to then when they will reopen.

