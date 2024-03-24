Plot Points: March 22 Edition

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify

After the release of the March 22 edition of the Graphic, host Joe Allgood and News Editor Nina Fife, Perspectives Editor Fiona Creadon, Life and Arts Editor Madison Luc and Sports Editor Tony Gleason sit down and talk through the entire Pepperdine Graphic, giving the rundown on Pepperdine’s biggest stories.

Grab a copy of the Graphic and listen along to the episode to hear about the News section (0:47), the Perspectives section (10:18), the Life and Arts section (25:21) and the Sports section (30:56).

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter @peppgraphic.

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on March 22, 2024. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme and transition music composed by Johnathan Hodges.