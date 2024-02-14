Planning a Vibrant Valentine’s Day: Malibu Edition

Transparency item: A review provides an informed and opinionated critique. These informed critiques are published to make a recommendation to readers. This review is the opinion of the writer.

Every year, people celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year, Valentine’s Day, in the stunning city of Malibu. The town’s coastal terrain and laid-back surf culture serve as a widely popular escapade from Los Angeles city life and provide an impressive landscape for special occasions of all sorts.

Bound by the Santa Monica Mountains and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Malibu’s plentiful array of shops, beaches, hotels and more make it a dreamy destination for couples to spend their Valentine’s Day.

This guide serves to suggest the best beaches, restaurants and locations in Malibu to help spend V-Day right.

The Greatest Gift Shops for Flowers, Chocolates & More

Whether someone is searching for a small gift to show their affection for someone special in their lives or seeking larger ways to display their love, Malibu has plenty of options for customers in pursuit of Valentine’s Day presents.



Sea Lily Malibu: This quaint floral studio has been a valuable member of Malibu’s community since 2006 and provides all floral arrangement needs for V-day. Malibu local Caytlyn McCloskey established the small business located just north of Point Dume at the Trancas Country Market. Offering seasonal gift sets in vibrant pinks and reds, the studio sells an array of glamorous bouquets and arrangements ideal for Valentine’s Day or all year round.

The Malibu Colony Company: Conveniently located at the Malibu Country Mart, just a few minutes from Pepperdine, the Malibu Colony Company offers an eclectic assortment of home goods and gifts from local businesses. Whether one is searching for jewelry, candles, loungewear or bedding, the Colony Company may be just the right place to look for the best gifts for a Valentine.

Zuma Orchids: If someone is looking to impress a significant other, best friend or special someone with a love for flowers, Zuma Orchids offers some of Malibu’s most magnificent floral arrangements for Cupid’s holiday. Just slightly north of Point Dume Village, this small business conveniently offers online purchases and widespread delivery to the Malibu, Ventura and greater Los Angeles areas.

SweetBu Candy Co.: Founded by Malibu mom Melissa Smith, SweetBu curates specialized candy baskets fit for any occasion. From sweet fragrance oils to international candy packages and baskets with vegan options available, this cute candy shop in Trancas Country Market sells several stunning gift sets for V-day.

Surfing Cowboys: A Malibu Country Mart classic, the vintage surf-inspired store carries a unique selection of memorabilia, branded clothing and artwork fit for Cupid’s favorite holiday. From gorgeous gardenware to locally made jewelry, Surfing Cowboys’ quirky collection of gifts, both new and retro, are worth checking out.

Kron Chocolatier: Since 1973, Kron Chocolatier has served the likes of celebrities such as Andy Warhol and Estée Lauder as the “Rolls Royce of Chocolates,” according to their website. At their Malibu location, they stock a refreshing selection of sweet treats. Ranging from chocolate-covered popcorn to truffles and fresh-dipped fruit, the shop serves sweets fit for Valentine’s Day lovers everywhere.

Beautiful Beaches

Perfect for picnics and watching sunsets, Malibu’s beachside location provides residents and visitors with plenty of opportunities to celebrate Cupid’s favorite holiday.

Westward Beach: Running just along the cliffs of Point Dume, Westward Beach’s quiet, narrow sand banks and rolling waves are great for lounging, birdwatching and sunbathing. Bring a blanket, some sunscreen and a tasty lunch to have an amazing day along the Pacific Ocean.

Zuma Beach: This west-facing beach is great for sunset picnics and long strolls on the sand. Located on the eastern end of PCH, Zuma’s wide sandy bays and rampant wildlife make this beach an ideal spot for a romantic evening in Malibu.

Surfrider Beach: If one wants to spend their early mornings watching dozens of surfers slide by on their boards, hit up Surfrider Beach. With the Malibu Pier just a walk away, this central Malibu beach constantly delivers breathtaking views from every angle.

Romantic Restaurants

Aside from its beautiful seaside views, Malibu is known for offering a variety of special dining options for visitors and locals alike. Make this Valentine’s Day memorable by booking a table at any of these iconic Malibu eateries.

Moonshadows: With an award-winning menu and upscale oceanside location, Moonshadows is a must-visit in Malibu. Perched just alongside PCH, the restaurant’s New American cuisine and breathtaking views make the location an ideal spot for a cozy candlelit dinner.

Geoffrey’s: A Malibu staple, Geoffrey’s gorgeous, Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere superbly sets the scene for the most romantic day of the year. With California-style cuisine and panoramic views of the Pacific, the relaxing environment at Geoffrey’s can be the perfect place for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

Malibu Farm: From farm to table, this Malibu Pier restaurant offers visitors the freshest dishes from both the sea and the land. If one is looking to be right on the water for a Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner, Malibu Farm’s world-class menu will surely have something for all the food lovers out there.

Hotels for the Hopeless Romantics

Whether traveling in from out of town or looking for the a sensational staycation, Malibu has several seaside resorts and hotels fit for special occasions.

Malibu Beach Inn: A luxurious, seaside haven on the shore, the Malibu Beach Inn at Carbon Beach is a delightful getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. With 47 elegant rooms available, this quaint inn by the sea is great for weekend getaways by the waves.

Surfrider Hotel: Down PCH, the Surfrider Hotel lies adjacent to Malibu Pier and is near a handful of cute shops, restaurants and beaches ideal for Valentine’s Day. Whether someone stays for a day or a week, they are sure to see some great sights at this famous Malibu hotel.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, people can look out for creative ways to spend their holiday with those who matter most in their lives. In Malibu, simply gazing upon the marvelous views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains makes the trip to town worthwhile – any time of year.

