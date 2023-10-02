Photo Gallery: Women’s Volleyball Best Pacific in Conference Opener

Pepperdine Women’s Volleyball won 3-0 against Pacific on Sept. 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. This gives the Waves their first win in conference play, bringing them to a 5-6 record overall.
Pacific bested Pepperdine in kills, points, blocks and digs; however, the Waves swept all three sets against Pacific 25-23.
Junior outside and opposite hitter Grace Chillingsworth, sophomore outside hitter Emily Hellmuth, senior middle blocker Meg Brown and setter Birdie Henderson led the Waves on offense with nine, eight and seven kills respectively.
The Waves followed up with a 3-1 win against rival Loyola Marymount on Sept. 23 and a 3-0 win against Saint Mary’s on Sept. 28 at Firestone Fieldhouse.
