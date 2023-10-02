Photo Gallery: Women’s Volleyball Best Pacific in Conference Opener

Sophomore middle blocker Vanessa Polk looks onward toward her team setting up against Pacific on Sept. 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Polk led the Waves in blocks with four. Photo by Lindy Smith

Pepperdine Women’s Volleyball won 3-0 against Pacific on Sept. 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. This gives the Waves their first win in conference play, bringing them to a 5-6 record overall.

Pacific bested Pepperdine in kills, points, blocks and digs; however, the Waves swept all three sets against Pacific 25-23.

Junior outside and opposite hitter Grace Chillingsworth, sophomore outside hitter Emily Hellmuth, senior middle blocker Meg Brown and setter Birdie Henderson led the Waves on offense with nine, eight and seven kills respectively.

The Waves followed up with a 3-1 win against rival Loyola Marymount on Sept. 23 and a 3-0 win against Saint Mary’s on Sept. 28 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Sophomore outside hitter Emily Hellmuth goes for a kill against Pacific on Sept. 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Hellmuth was awarded eight kills.

Head Coach Scott Wong and Polk high-five as Polk exits the game against Pacific on Sept. 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Wong entered his ninth season as the head coach.

Pepperdine Women’s Volleyball sets up for a return against Pacific on Sept. 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine had eight blocks against Pacific.

