Photo Gallery: Students Celebrate International Programs’ Return

Junior Helena Mekuanint lifts the abroad relay race trophy high during the Return on Aug. 31, on Alumni Park. The Buenos Aires team won the race. Photos by Riley Haywood

Pepperdine International Programs alumni and prospective study abroad participants united for a night of fun and food at Alumni Park on Aug. 31, for The Return — Pepperdine’s annual celebration of its abroad programs.

International Programs provided students with free food trucks, games, merchandise for abroad alumni, scholarship opportunities and videos about each abroad program.

Mekuanint paints the face of a fellow BA participant during the return on Alumni on Aug. 31. Members of the BA program decorated each other’s faces with colorful designs.

Relay race members sprint across the field at Alumni Park on Aug. 31. Part of the relay involved carrying a member of your program.

Juniors Chase Freeman, Lorenzo Mars and Natalia Grogan show off their Messi jerseys on Alumni on Aug. 31. BA participants coordinated with Messi jerseys.

Junior Max Yong takes off in the abroad programs relay race Aug. 31. One portion of the relay race was packing a suitcase.

Each relay team fought to win on Alumni Park on Aug. 31. Senior Director of Operations Charlie Englemann said this would be the first annual race.

London returns cluster around their booth advertising the London program at the Return on Aug. 31. Each of the six academic-year programs had a table for prospective participants to stop at.

Members of Pepperdine’s Florence program hold up their flag on Alumni Park on Aug. 31. Returners represented the countries they studied in various ways.

Heidelberg returners smile together on Alumni on Aug. 31. In the back, students stood in line for the various food trucks Pepperdine brought onto campus.

Pepperdine’s Switzerland program participants wave next to the Lausanne flag. The Switzerland program will take place at the Chateau D’Hauteville from 2023 onwards.

