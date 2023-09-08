Photo Gallery: Students Celebrate International Programs’ Return

Pepperdine International Programs alumni and prospective study abroad participants united for a night of fun and food at Alumni Park on Aug. 31, for The Return — Pepperdine’s annual celebration of its abroad programs.
International Programs provided students with free food trucks, games, merchandise for abroad alumni, scholarship opportunities and videos about each abroad program.
