Pepperdine Reopens Despite Dangerous Road Conditions

As the City of Malibu continues to clear roads of debris and the possibility of more mudslides remains, Pepperdine’s Malibu campus is expected to hold in-person classes Feb. 22, Emergency Services wrote in a Feb. 21 email to the community.

The email was sent out at 4 p.m. Wednesday, while two major roads leading to campus were closed. The roads remain closed. Malibu Canyon is closed at Piuma Road due to a major mud and rock slide affecting the area. PCH between Latigo Canyon and Corral Canyon is also closed due to a mud and rock slide.

“Please plan for a potentially longer commute, since your typical route to the Malibu campus may not be available, and confirm road conditions before departing,” Emergency Services wrote in the email.

Students who live through the canyon are being advised to take Topanga Canyon, an option many students said they are concerned about.

PCH between Latigo and Corral canyons closed shortly after 7 a.m., Feb. 21, according to the City of Malibu. A mudslide closed all lanes of PCH in the area and the hillside remains unstable.

Tim Horton, a resident in faculty housing on Pepperdine’s campus, said he spoke with the Public Information Officer from Caltrans and a geologist regarding the PCH closure. Horton said both the Public Information Officer and geologist expressed concern for the rocks on the top of the hillside and said the rocks need to be taken down.

“The side of the hill seemed to be oozing with water,” Horton wrote on Instagram.

Horton said, although the southbound lane seems drivable, removing the unstable rocks can lead to more mudslides.

“That part of the hill is so unstable,” Horton wrote. “Even without moving the rocks, it could all come crashing down over both north and south lanes.”

Malibu Canyon closed shortly after 8 a.m., Feb. 21, as students were commuting to campus. The debris blocked both lanes of the canyon. The City of Malibu is advising commuters to avoid all canyons as more mudslides can occur.

Malibu Canyon is expected to reopen in two to three days, according to Malibu Public Safety. The duration of the closure on PCH between Latigo Canyon and Corral Canyon is unknown, according to the City of Malibu.

All SMMUSD Malibu campuses will be closed Feb. 22, for the safety of their students, staff and faculty, SMMUSD wrote in a Feb. 21 statement.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Gabrielle Salgado via x: @gabs_journalism or by email gabrielle.salgado@pepperdine.edu