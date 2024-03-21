Pepperdine Mourns Loss of GSEP Professor

The Graduate School of Psychology and Education has lost one of their very own, as Dr. Elizabeth “Lyz” Fong died unexpectedly Feb. 29, according to Pepperdine University. Fong was associate director of the Online Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis (MSABA) program at GSEP.

“One of the things that she was really passionate about, was advocating for issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Dr. Stephanie Woo, assistant dean of the Online Psychology Programs and professor of Psychology. “She was a pioneer in the ABA field in that regard.”

Dr. Adel Najdowski, MSABA program director, associate professor and a close friend of Fong’s, said Fong’s passion for inclusivity would extend to her students, as well.

“She was just very authentic, and did herself in a way that made them [her students] feel so comfortable so that they could be themselves,” Nadjowski said.

Najdowski said this same passion was prevalent in Fong’s personal life, as well.

“She was always good about bringing people together and like, establishing new relationships, just being very inclusive with everyone,” Najdowski said. “She’s just one of those people that genuinely cared so much about other people.”

Woo said it was obvious Fong cared immensely about other people, as she would focus on not only teaching her students professional skills but also life skills.

“I think she was someone who felt really strongly about mentoring students too and preparing them for life after graduate school,” Woo said.”Having had someone like Dr. Fong to be able to mentor them — I think is really priceless.”

Woo said, although her and Fong did not get to work together much, she still has fond memories of her and saw her as a genuine, kind person.

“I remember at graduation, the MSABA team, so Dr. Najdowski, Dr. [Lusineh] Gharapetian and Dr. Fong, had these tennis shoes that they all were wearing,” Woo said. “They all got these shoes that were like Pepperdine colors, and they wore [them] to graduation in sort of like a fun, school spirit type of thing. I remember that about her.”

Najdowski said one of the things she’ll remember most about Fong was her love for food and cooking.

“She was a really big foodie, and she was a really good cook,” Najdowski said. “Whenever we were traveling together, she always wanted to eat authentic things, and because of her, I would try new foods that I normally hadn’t had before.”

Fong is survived by her husband, parents, sister and daughter, according to her GoFundMe. Multiple faculty members said Fong’s daughter was her best friend, and she cared for her daughter’s happiness, education and well-being.

An online memorial service was held for Fong on March 19, via Zoom. The GoFundMe is set up to help support the higher education of Fong’s daughter.

