The 2024 Pepperdine Baseball team poses for their team photo at Eddy D. Field Stadium before the 2024 season. The Waves will begin their season with a doubleheader against California Baptist and the University of Utah on Feb. 17. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

The Pepperdine Baseball season begins with a doubleheader Feb. 16. The Waves will play against the California Baptist Lancers and the University of Utah, both at Eddy D. Field Stadium.

Following opening day, the Waves will play Utah again at home Feb. 17, before facing Cal Baptist and Utah in Riverside, CA. Pepperdine will then return to Malibu for a game against UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 20, and a three-game series against Western Michigan on Feb. 23-25.

Redshirt junior outfielder Luke Pemberton crosses home plate to meet his teammates in an inter-squad game in the fall. Pemberton hit .271 in 2023.

This will be the third season in a row the Waves have hosted opening day, according to Pepperdine Athletics. At the previous opening days, the Waves put out a strong offensive showing with a 13-3 victory over Villanova on Feb. 18, 2022, and a 9-0 victory over Boston College on Feb. 17.

The Waves ended the previous season 19-30, tied for eighth in the conference. During the offseason, The Waves went through a roster shake up during the offseason as three players went on to play professionally, and four players transferred to a different school, according to previous Graphic reporting.

Senior outfielder Connor Bradshaw poses for his individual photo before the 2024 season at Eddy. D. Field Stadium. Bradshaw had a .438 SLG% in 2023.

Pepperdine also welcomed in eight transfers, according to Pepperdine Athletics. The Waves brought in graduate pitcher Nick Upstill, freshman pitcher Collin Valentine, redshirt senior outfielder Connor Walsh, junior infielder Julian Nunez, graduate infielder Brady Renck, junior catcher Andrew Savage, junior shortstop Justin Rubin and graduate pitcher Matthew Boyer.

Pepperdine also brought in 10 freshmen, according to Pepperdine Athletics. A couple of notable returns include senior outfielder Charles Masino and redshirt sophomore pitcher Tommy Scavone.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason on Twitter (@tony__gleason) or via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu