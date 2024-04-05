Pepperdine Announces New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Ed Schilling, incoming Pepperdine Men’s Basketball head coach, poses for a headshot. Schilling is coming from Grand Canyon University, where he was an assistant coach. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine University

Pepperdine announced Ed Schilling as the new Men’s Basketball head coach April 2. Schilling spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach for Grand Canyon University.

“Throughout his decorated tenure at GCU and in the years prior, Coach Schilling has demonstrated the highest levels of leadership in player development and preparedness for the rigors of collegiate and professional basketball,” wrote Pepperdine president Jim Gash in a message to the community. “His extensive coaching experience throughout his career has exemplified the visionary leadership, strategic thinking, adaptability, and emotional intelligence required to navigate the world of college athletics. I look forward to a new era of Pepperdine basketball under Coach Schilling’s leadership.”

Schilling has 13 years of experience of being an assistant coach at the Division I level. He was previously an assistant coach for UMass Amherst, Memphis, UCLA, Indiana and Grand Canyon. Schilling was also an assistant coach for the New Jersey Nets for the 1996-97 season and was the coach for Wright State from 1997-2003.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Schilling to the Pepperdine Family,” incoming Director of Athletics Tanner Gardner said. “I look forward to partnering with him to chart a bright future for Pepperdine Men’s Basketball.”

Schilling is replacing Lorenzo Romar, who was the head coach for six seasons.

