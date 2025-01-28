Pepp Students Travel to D.C. For Trump’s Inauguration

The United States’ 60th Presidential Inauguration is a historical moment and alumna Hannah Loewen and senior Michael Sugimoto traveled across the country to be there.

Loewan and Sugimoto are just two of the 220,000 Americans who received tickets to watch history unfold as the 47th president was sworn into office.

Loewen said she planned to volunteer for Donald Trump’s inauguration alongside her mom when they requested and received tickets through her California State Representative Doug LaMalfa, representing the first congressional district.

“I just, love being a part of the civic process and seeing the civic process unfold and happen,” Loewen said. “I love history.”

Loewen said no matter what party a person finds themselves in, the inauguration is a historical event and something special to see in person.

Loewen credits her love for the civic process to the 2020 presidential election when she volunteered as a poll worker. She said since then, she feels it is her civic duty as an American to involve herself in some capacity.

Loewen said attending the inauguration wasn’t just a historic moment for her, but rather, an experience she looks forward to sharing with her future children someday.

Three days before the inauguration, Trump announced on his Truth Social media platform that the inauguration would be moved inside the Capitol’s Rotunda as a result of extremely cold weather.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump wrote in the post.

With over 220,000 tickets distributed to the public, the number was significantly reduced with only 20,000 seats available in the Capital One Arena, according to USA TODAY.

Loewen learned she wouldn’t be attending the inauguration in person after she arrived in D.C. Despite traveling across the country to see the historic ceremony, Loewen said she was relieved she wouldn’t be standing out in the cold.

The day of the 60th inauguration was set to be one of the coldest days on record for an inauguration ceremony. The coldest Inauguration Day was 1985, when Ronald Reagan took his oath of office, according to FOX59. That day, it was only 7 degrees outside with wind chills in the -10 to -20 range, according to the National Weather Service.

Sugimoto is another Pepperdine student who traveled to Washington D.C. to volunteer during Trump’s Inauguration. Through some of Sugimoto’s friends who work for the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, he was able to sign up to be a volunteer for the weekend’s events.

However, similar to Loewen, Sugimoto was already in D.C. when he found out he would not be attending the inauguration.

“I think attending any inauguration, regardless who the president may be, is something that is a super cool opportunity,” Sugimoto said despite being upset he wouldn’t be able to experience it in person.

The Day of The Inauguration

On Jan. 20, the morning of the inauguration, Loewen said she went to a pub in the city where many locals gathered to watch the event together on TV. With the ceremony leaving space for various times of prayer.

“There was a lot of prayer during the proceedings, and when I was, praying, I saw next to me other people praying too,” Loewen said.

It was an unlikely place to see people bowing their heads in prayer, Loewen said.

“That was such an awesome thing to see, the president getting ushered in with prayer,” Loewen said.

Sugimoto said being in the nation’s Capital during such a historic event boosted his morale, despite not attending in person. He said he watched the inauguration with some of his close friends before attending the Liberty Ball.

At the ball, President Trump made an appearance with J.D. Vance, along with members of the Trump family.

“So it was just fun to be in the area, get, more connected with people,” Sugimoto said.

While in D.C., Loewen said there was a strong sense of hope in her conversations.

“Really sweet, just talking with people that live here, that have been in this environment, and getting to see them, speaking to their experience over the past couple months, and feeling the city be filled with a lot of hope,” Loewen said.

