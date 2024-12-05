Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 13)

Things are getting shaky in the National Football Conference.

In the East, the Washington Commanders suffered their third consecutive loss against the Dallas Cowboys 26-34. The game was in the Commanders’ grasp until Cowboys’ defensive back Juanyeh Thomas returned a 43 yard offside kick with 21 seconds remaining in the game to seal the win for Dallas.

The first place Philadelphia Eagles picked up their seventh-straight win over the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 to extend their lead in the division over the once first-place Commanders.

Switching gears to the North, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions all picked up wins in week 12 as they are in the hunt for not only first place, but the 2024 Playoffs. Currently, the Lions sit atop in first in the North at 10-1, followed by the Vikings at 9-2, then the Packers at 8-3.

In the West and South, no team surpasses six wins, with the West division housing the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at six wins and the Rams and San Francisco 49ers with five. The South is even worse, as the Atlanta Falcons are the only teams with six wins, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers with five, four and three wins, respectively.

At the moment, only the Seahawks and Falcons find themselves in the 2024 Playoff Picture, with the East and North filling the remaining five seeds.

Enough with the chit chatting, let’s take a peek at the new look standings:

Gabrielle – 115 points

Hunter – 114 points

Amanda – 113 points

Shane and Nick – 111 points

Nina – 108 points

Shalom – 107 points

Tony – 103 points

Justin – 101 points

Jade – 57 points

Without further ado, here are the week 13 predictions!

Thursday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 a.m., PDT

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Bears: None

Lions: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“This would be an intense battle in the wilderness… on the field not so much.” – Justin

“Just saw a different lion and bear in Wicked… wasn’t ready for the reunion.” – Hunter

“Simba vs. Winnie the Pooh.” – Shalom

Thursday, Nov. 28, at 1:30 p.m., PDT



New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Giants: Shane, Gabrielle, Nina

Cowboys: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Amanda, Nick

“Even the Cowboys can beat the Giants.” – Tony

“ITALIAN STALLION [TOMMY] DEVITO TIME.” – Shane

“The Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving… does it get more American than this?” – Amanda

Thursday, Nov. 28, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Dolphins: Tony, Shane, Amanda

Packers: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

Friday, Nov. 29, at noon., PDT

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Raiders: Shane

Chiefs: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“Keep tanking Vegas. We got the No. 3 pick right now…. get us Top 2 for a QB.” – Justin

“Justin, this one’s for you.” – Shane

“At this point I think Justin wants the Raiders to lose. Fair.” – Hunter

“I cannot possibly hate the Raiders any more.” – Nina

Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:00 a.m., PDT

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Jags: Tony

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Colts: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Pats: Tony

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seahawks: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Jets: None

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Chargers: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

Falcons: Justin, Shalom, Amanda

“Could go either way, to be honest.” – Nina

“Just this one time I’m gonna root for my old high school mascot.” – Amanda

“An overall good team, I just expect the Chargers to execute.” – Nick

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers: Justin, Tony, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

Bengals: Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Nick

“They can’t keep getting away with stealing! Where are the authorities man??” – Justin

“They’re not stealing Justin, they are steel. Like a Steelix.” – Tony

“Stop wasting [Joe] Burrow‘s MVP caliber season!” – Hunter

“Just saw a Taylor Swift x Joe Burrow edit on TikTok. Saddest thing I’ve ever seen.” – Shalom

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Cardinals: Justin, Shane

Vikings: Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“Save us K1 from these fraudulent Vikings.” – Shane

“There’s just something so Thanksgiving about the Vikings.” – Amanda

“I feel like the Vikings should’ve played on Thanksgiving.” – Nick

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Titans: None

Commanders: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“Are the Commanders good or just the best worst team….?” – Justin

“Tennessee does not have a single good professional sports team.” – Shalom

“These guys need to start commanding again.” – Nick

Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Bucs: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Panthers: Shane

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Rams: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Nick

Saints: Shane, Nina

“We haven’t beat the Rams since 2018 but let’s change that.” – Shane

“Saints are in cap and record Purgatory right now. Guess they didn’t have enough faith?” – Hunter

“Sorry, Dad.” – Nina



Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Eagles: Justin, Shane, Shalom, Nina, Amanda

Ravens: Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nick

“Never picking the Eagles may hurt my record but I’m dedicated to the cause.” – Tony

“TWO WORDS, THREE SYLLABLES. JALEN HURTS.” – Shalom

“Wow, so many games that I just know the men will be loving!” – Amanda

“Yes, this is the one.” – Nick

Sunday, Dec. 1, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Niners: Amanda

Bills: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

“Josh Allen seems like just a really chill guy.” – Justin

“MAN I HATE THE NINERS TOO.” – Nina

“This might not help my score, but I will never turn my back on my hometown.” – Amanda

Monday, Dec. 2, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Browns: None

Broncos: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

