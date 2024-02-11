Opinion: NFL Picks 2024 Super Bowl

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

We made it y’all! After a long season of ups and downs, the NFL has made its way to the biggest sporting event in the U.S., the Super Bowl. To all the fans who are sad about their teams, I understand. To all those who have a chance to see their favorite team in the big game, congrats!

For one big finale, the Graphic NFL picks team has come together to give you our final thoughts on the most important game of the year. The Super Bowl is an opportunity to spend time with friends and family while affirming our love for America’s favorite sport. Here’s to football!

Predictions

Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 p.m., PST

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

49ers: Joe, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha



Chiefs: Tony, Gabrielle

“Everyone’s mad about this matchup, but honestly, seeing a Mr. Irrelevant win a Super Bowl is history, and I’m all here for it.” – Joe

“Patrick Mahomes is 0-2 against TB12 in the playoffs. As much as I hate to admit this, TB12 will not be playing in the Super Bowl, so I’m gonna go Chiefs. Oh yeah, and the NFL definitely wants this, so it’s going to happen. I miss when Tom Brady was in the Super Bowl.” – Tony

“In a perfect world, this becomes the first Super Bowl without a winner. However, I guess CMC winning a ring is better than the Chiefs winning as a whole.” – Justin

“If I rooted for the Chiefs, my roommate would never forgive me.” – Aubrey

“Maybe this Super Bowl will put us on the original timeline that we left in 2020.” – Samantha

_________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Joseph Heinemann via email: joe.heinemann@pepperdine.edu

