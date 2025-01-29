Opinion: Find Jesus Through Los Angeles Fires

Seeing what has happened in Los Angeles is absolutely devastating and I understand the pain that many are experiencing. More than 16,000 homes have been lost in the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and Sunset fires, according to CalMatters.

I can’t imagine being excited to ring in a new year only for your home to be lost a week in. There are many people who have no idea where to go, and it’s times like these when it’s really important to turn to God.

When I’ve gone through uncertain times, I’ve found it helpful to remember that God remains in control. And it’s more important to submit to his will than to get so caught up in the problem.

I understand if many wonder why God would let something like this happen to their house when there were other homes that were spared. However, I think there is another way to look at it.

I don’t think God is up in heaven picking and choosing who he’s gonna test. I do think that when a trial like this happens, people affected may realize how faith can impact their lives.

A Bible verse that comes to mind is James 1:2-4, which says, “Consider it pure joy whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

I think an event like losing your home can be a wake up that redirects you to what’s more important — one’s relationship with Jesus. One shouldn’t put their faith in a home because any material possession can be gone in an instant.

It’s hard to accept, especially if someone has spent years working hard at their job to buy a home for their family only for it to be burnt to the ground in the end. But I think it’s an opportunity to gain perspective.

It’s better that one’s life was spared instead of their home. And there’s no forgetting the fact that this disaster killed 28 according to CalMatters.

This world is full of natural disasters. Other recent disasters were hurricanes Helene and Milton that also destroyed thousands of homes in the southeast part of the US last year.

Jesus says in Matthew 5:19-21, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Nothing is certain or secure on this planet. That’s why faith in Christ transcends faith in anything on this earth.

Jesus says in John 14:1-3, “do not let your hearts be troubled. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me.”

This was never supposed to be our home. I do pray and hope that those who are homeless from the fires are able to recover with help from their community.

However, most importantly, I pray and hope that people turn to Jesus in the wake of all of this.

