Opinion: Fall Semester Is Better Than Spring Semester at Pepperdine

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Picture this, it’s a hot August day in Malibu. Students are rushing to move into their dorms and are anxiously waiting to see their friends. Once move-in day is over, the following weekend is full of days lying on the beach and long summer nights.

Fall semester is the best semester at Pepperdine. Students are filled with the excitement of returning to Malibu after a long four-month summer break.

Nothing compares to the feeling of hugging your friend after a long time, going on Buyo runs at Malibu Yogurt and Ice Cream and watching the last of the summer sunsets in Malibu. Pepperdine is simply the place to be, especially during the months of August and September.

For me, nothing beats Waves Weekend’s Blue and Orange Madness where students get to play carnival games, win prizes and eat all the “free” ice cream and burgers this event has to offer.

Students who are not afraid of heights can enjoy a beautiful view of the ocean from the top of the Ferris wheel and can also collect T-shirts and stickers from booths. I think this day can be described as the perfect summer day at Pepperdine.

Off-campus, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off is a five-minute drive where students can enjoy a diverse choice of chili from different vendors and can ride an even bigger Ferris wheel. It is definitely one of the best events Malibu has to offer throughout the year.

During the start of first semester, the weather in Malibu is just right for students to relax at the beach. I believe students can take weekends to play spikeball, listen to music or tan on one of many beaches that Malibu has to offer.

I think these activities can ideally only be enjoyed to the fullest during the first semester of the academic year. During these months, Pepperdine can feel like the dream life, and it is smiles and fun all around.

On the other hand, spring semester can be quite the opposite. Students come home from winter break not prepared to start classes after a short three-week break.

The excitement of going back to school can quickly turn into sadness as students face the reality of starting classes again. This reality includes late nights studying and midnight midterm stresses.

Starting the semester in January can also be discouraging as the weather is often rainy and gloomy.

There are no events like Blue and Orange Madness to lighten the mood. Instead, students can feel overwhelmed, and walking to class in the rain is not as fun as walking to class on a sunny day.

I think students also lose motivation to study during the spring semester. Although the winter break is long, time goes by very fast. To me, it feels as though I just finished finals and am already back to taking exams and long nights of study sessions.

Both semesters have positives and negatives, however, fall semester is definitely the time to be at Pepperdine. The beach, sun and friends are just part of what makes the first semester in Malibu special.

