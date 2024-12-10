Newly Elected Haylynn Conrad is Sworn In During Malibu City Council

Newly elected Councilmember Haylynn Conrad was sworn into the 18th City Council of Malibu on Monday, Dec. 9.

Conrad was joined by her 13-year-old daughter, Ell Conrad, and the AYSO United girl’s soccer team that Conrad manages during the ceremony. She will be the second woman to sit on the Malibu City Council, alongside Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins.

“Thank you for the support for this new chapter, very unexpected,” Conrad said. “Because I don’t really dig politics, but I dig doing service.”

City Hall was filled with friends and family of Conrad. She thanked her family watching online from New York and the new friends she’s made in Malibu.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every resident of Malibu who supported me in this election and in this endeavor,” the newly elected councilmember said. “Many of you are new friends, I can’t even believe how many of you are in Malibu who I didn’t know.”

Conrad ran for the first time this November and will serve her first term as a councilmember.

“Your trust in me is not something that I take lightly,” Conrad said.

During Conrad’s campaign, she was vocal about increasing safety measures regarding Pacific Coast Highway and fire safety. Conrad reminded audience members of her commitment to the community.

“I pledge to work tirelessly to improve safety measures,” Conrad said.

Council candidate Channing Frykman spoke during the City Hall meeting offering her congratulations to the newly appointed members, especially Conrad.

“So proud of you, campaign sister and PCH safety mama,” Frykman said. “You are a model candidate in so many ways, I love you and I am very grateful Malibu has such another superwoman to join Marianne.”

Councilmembers Steve Uhring and Bruce Silverstein were reelected to the Malibu City Council. Both councilmembers will serve on the council for their third terms.

During the 2024 election, the councilmembers set records, Silverstein said. Conrad’s 2,444 votes put her in the top 15 voter recipients in Malibu’s history. Uhring placed in the top 10 recipients in Malibu’s voter history with 2,723. Silverstein said that he was the highest vote recipient among the candidates for the second time with a combined 5,357 votes.

Silverstein also said that this past election had the lowest count of registered voters in Malibu’s history.

“For this election there were 500 to 1000 less registered voters than there were in past elections,” Silverstein said.

Outgoing Councilmember Paul Grisanti was honored during the city hall by multiple presentations for his dedication to Malibu during his two terms as a Malibu councilmember.

“For the audience’s benefit, Paul is very well liked so it’s going to be a few more presentations,” Mayor Doug Stewart said.

Representatives from State Senator Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jaqui Irwin’s offices were present to award Grisanti for his work as Malibu councilmember. Chris Soderlund was present from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department along with Alice Meyering the associate dean of Santa Monica College and a representative from the L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office.

Grisanti thanked the public for electing him for two consecutive terms.

“It was a great honor,” Grisanti said.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Rachel Flynn via email: rachel.flynn@pepperdine.edu