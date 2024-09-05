New Recruits Stamp their Role as Incoming Waves

Pepperdine has welcomed 86 freshmen and 59 transfers this semester for all sports. For fall sports, Pepperdine Women’s Volleyball has welcomed eight new freshmen and four transfers, Women’s Soccer has gained nine freshmen and Men’s and Women’s Cross Country has six freshmen.

Three standout recruits for the 2024 fall season are freshman middle distance runner Elijah Gentry on Men’s Track and Cross Country, freshman outside hitter Maggie Beauer on Women’s Volleyball and freshman goalkeeper Jillian Medvecky on Women’s Soccer.

Gentry is a New York native who was second in the nation for the 3000 meter steeplechase race in the 2024 New Balance Nationals in Boston. He plans on continuing his strength in the event at Pepperdine with coaches who have experience in the event.

“The coaches are all so nice and really want the best for all of the athletes on the team,” Gentry said.

His competitive edge also shows in other events as he will be competing in middle distance events in the spring and cross country in the fall.

“We have a lot of young talent so it’s really up in the air about who is going to be on the seven [spot] varsity team,” Gentry said.

On his journey to Pepperdine, his family and high school coaches guided him through encouragement and his Christian faith. At Pepperdine, Gentry said he is happy to see people embodying the spirit of Christ, and is an aspect that stood out to him during his recruitment.

Gentry previously knew people who attended Pepperdine and was able to take a visit to grasp the culture of the campus.

“It’s super cool to wake up and be going to practice and see all of the athletes on the tennis courts, baseball fields, or in the pool already grinding,” Gentry said “It’s a great culture.”

Gentry is looking forward to his cross country season, especially against a new conference opponent, Washington State.

Track and Cross Country’s next meet is the Pacific Invite on Sept. 20 in Stockton.

Beauer was also hooked by the culture of Pepperdine Athletics. From Chandler, Ariz., she attended Corona del Sol High School where she won a state championship her junior year, Beauer said.

During her recruitment process, Pepperdine was her first phone call, and ultimately her best official visit. She would commit to Pepperdine a week later.

“They were not on my radar at all until that first phone call,” Beauer said. “After that they were on the top of my list.”

She described the team culture and how Pepperdine offers an athletic experience with an education of equal importance.

“I think [Head Coach] Scott [Wong] is so family oriented and views us as people and not just athletes,” Beauer said.

Women’s Volleyball is coming off a winning season with a WCC Conference trophy to prove it. Beauer is looking to not only improve her personal skills, but also find her place on the team to repeat the historic season.

“Everyone is meshing really well and doing their job whether that is in practice or in games,” Beauer said. “[I plan on] stamping my role and being a good teammate.”

Women’s Volleyball is continuing their high level of competition with their nonconference schedule packed with teams like USC, Stanford and Pittsburgh. Beauer is looking forward to the opponents in her first year as a Wave.

“I think it will definitely help in the long run and I am excited but definitely nervous,” Beauer said.

Women’s Volleyball has their next match against Hawaii on Sept. 6 at SimpliFi Arena.

Lastly, Medvecky started her first season as a goalkeeper for Pepperdine Women’s Soccer with confidence. She is one of two goalkeepers, alongside redshirt junior Taylor Rath, and is looking forward to her ability to play in games as a freshman.

“I was super grateful I was able to play and get that experience of actually being in the game,” Medvecky said. “Being told I have time to get warmed up and that I was going in kind of felt surreal.”

Medvecky is from Concord Township, Ohio, and was able to secure a spot on Pepperdine’s roster late into her senior year at Mentor High School.

“Coaches were super helpful throughout the whole process and knew I needed a school,” Medvecky said.

In her first few months of practices at Pepperdine, she has learned how to adjust to a new game, especially with a top WCC team.

“It [practice] was more tense than what I was used to with just the pace that everyone plays and the focus and intensity of each drill,” Medvecky said. “It’s something I’ve never experienced before, but I think it’s the reason for our success as a program.”

Medvecky has been able to learn quickly in her initial experiences as a Wave, even in the teams first loss against Utah State on Aug. 15.

“You can play and work around the other team but it really depends on how you play and the energy you give,” Medvecky said.

So far, Women’s Soccer has a record of 3-2-1 and most recently played the UCLA and won 1-0.

Women’s Soccer has their next game against Georgetown Sept. 5 at Shaw Field.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Megan Harkey: megan.harkey@pepperdine.edu