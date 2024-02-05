Men’s Golf Competes in Southwestern Invitational

Pepperdine Men’s Golf competed in the Southwestern Invitational on Jan. 29-31, in Westlake Village, California. Pepperdine finished the tournament in 11th place out of 13 teams competing.

The Southwestern Invitational is a historic tournament for Pepperdine as they have hosted it for the past 10 years, and the tournament itself has been going on for 45 years. Last year Pepperdine finished second in the tournament with an overall score of 863. The Waves would go on to place fourth in the NCAA tournament at the end of the season.

Pepperdine ended the first day of the tournament in sixth, with sophomore Mahanth Chirravuri and sophomore Brady Siravo in 16th individually. The individual leader of day one was senior Caden Fioroni from UNLV, who shot a 62.

On the second day, Pepperdine fell to 11th after the team dropped to a score of 571 compared to No.1 Ohio State, who scored 558 overall. Colorado junior Tucker Clark scored 132 to get first in the individual bracket.

On the final day, the waves stagnated and kept their position in 11th with a final score of 867 compared to the winner of the tournament, Ohio State, who scored 839. This is a big win for Ohio State, which is ranked 25th, according to the coaches poll.

Pepperdine is unranked, and this is the third time this year that they’ve finished 11th in a tournament. Chirravuri has finished in the top 10 of individual play in two tournaments this year and finished tied for sixth in the Southwestern Invitational.

Despite ending the tournament in the back of the group, the Southwestern Invitational is still just the middle of the season for Pepperdine. The Waves’ next chance at a tournament is Feb. 8-10, when they compete in the Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawai’i.

