Men's Basketball Defeats 92-80 Victory over BYU

Photo credit: Denver Patterson

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball forward Jevon Porter goes up for a jumper versus BYU on Feb. 9, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Porter had his seventh career double-double. Photos by Denver Patterson

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball (9-17) bested Brigham Young University (16-11) on Feb.9, at Firestone Fieldhouse with a score of 92-80.

After a double-overtime thriller victory versus Portland, the Waves followed that performance with a strong victory over the Cougars. Freshman forward Jevon Porter had a career night — scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Houston Mallette contributed with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting. The Waves also received double-digit scoring efforts from sophomore guard Mike Mitchell Jr. and senior forward Jan Zidek with 13 and 14 points, respectively.

The first half saw a lot of back-and-forth momentum, but Porter got it going early in the first half — igniting a 10-0 run by himself late in the first half.

In the second half, the Cougars responded with some 3-pointers, but the Waves held their ground and forced the Cougars to 4-for-19 shooting from the outside. The Waves went on a 6-0 run and continued that momentum until the final buzzer.

The Waves travel to San Francisco on Feb. 11, then return home to play Gonzaga on Feb. 18, at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Pepperdine Men's Basketball forward Jevon Porter goes up for a dunk versus BYU on Feb. 9, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Porter scored a career-high of 30 points versus the Cougars. Photo credit: Denver Patterson
Pepperdine Men's Basketball sophomore guard Houston Mallette runs on the court versus BYU on Feb. 9, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Mallette finished with 22 points in the contest. Photo credit: Denver Patterson

Pepperdine Men's Basketball sophomore forward Maxwell Lewis and Porter surround BYU freshman guard Tanner Toolson on Feb. 9, at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves held the Cougars to 21% shooting from 3-point range. Photo credit: Denver Patterson

