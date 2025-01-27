Manifestation Turns Dreams Into Reality

Junior Inara Ali’s collage of photos made on Pinterest creates a vision board Nov. 2. She said the images she curates are motivating and inspiring, as they align with her aspirations. Photo courtesy of Inara Ali

Manifestation is the belief that thoughts can create a reality, and that things can be brought into existence using the power of the mind, according to BBC.

Manifestation, in all its forms, proves to be a powerful tool for achieving goals, cultivating a positive mindset, and attracting the things we desire in life. Students said practices of manifestation have not only helped them stay focused on their aspirations, but also empowered them to stay focused on and make steady progress toward their goals.

Junior Inara Ali said manifestation helps her actively seek opportunities that align with her goals.

“I believe that the set up of manifestation can improve mindset,” Ali said. “It encourages consistent gratitude and that always improves quality of life.”

By focusing on gratitude and positive intentions, Ali said she finds that manifestation not only boosts her confidence but also strengthens her determination to turn her aspirations into reality.

Junior Natalia Vivas said manifestation can be transformative and has seen firsthand how it can create positive change.

“It has the power to change your life,” Vivas said. “If you really believe it [your aspirations] and picture it, and work to achieve it you can most definitely change your life.”

By focusing one’s energy and intentions, manifestation helps turn dreams into achievable realities, often in ways that feel empowering and inspiring, students said.

Vivas said the power of manifestation has helped her attract many desired opportunities by aligning her mindset with her goals.

“It has helped me get many opportunities like a job I wanted, a goal I wanted to achieve and a trip I had in my bucket list,” Vivas said.

Many students said they like using visual boards as they provide a tangible representation of their goals. Creating Pinterest boards has become especially popular among students for this reason, as they said it allows them to easily curate images and ideas that inspire them and align with their aspirations.

“I use Pinterest because it gives me a visual image,” Vivas said. “I can make multiple boards that help me visualize different goals. A lot of the pictures I find are very motivating and inspirational because they represent my aspirations.”

By collecting and curating photos, quotes and ideas that resonate with their dreams, students create a visual representation of their aspirations, which not only sparks creativity and inspiration but also serves as a constant reminder of the path they’re working toward.

Junior Fabiana Ronda said she enjoys the use of daily affirmations as a form of manifestation, believing they help set a positive tone for her day and reinforce her goals.

“Not only do I manifest getting a better grade, but it also just calms me down and that helps me get a good grade,” Ronda said.

By consistently practicing affirmations, Ronda said it improves her mindset, which ultimately helps her approach challenges with a more focused and confident attitude.

Ali said that practicing affirmations, whether it be saying them out loud or writing them down, overall reinforces a positive mindset.

“It encourages consistent gratitude and that always improves quality of life,” Ali said. “More good comes to those who are grateful, and I genuinely believe that.”

This consistent practice reinforces Ali’s self-belief and practices a more optimistic and grateful outlook. She said affirmations help her approach each day with greater purpose and confidence, which ultimately leads to more positive experiences.

By tapping into the power of manifestation, students said they have discovered a path to greater clarity, confidence and success in their personal and academic journeys.

