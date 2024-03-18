Letter to the Editor: What Christian Science Teaches

Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed in letters to the editor are those of the author, and publication of these letters in the Graphic in no way represents an endorsement of any opinions expressed. This space is provided to allow public response and commentary on articles and issues which are covered by the Graphic and important to its readership.

This letter is a response to the article “Manifestation: Unveiling the Power of Positive Thinking” published Feb. 11.



I recently came across your article on how students are garnering the support they need from different practices of manifestation. As a Christian Scientist, I especially took note of how Christian Science was included in this thoughtful conversation. If I may, I would like to offer some clarity on what Christian Science teaches on this subject, as it can be misunderstood at times.

Manifestation as discussed in the teachings of Christian Science has a significantly different meaning from how it is commonly understood in New Thought, New Age, and other similar traditions. Christian Scientists are not seeking to turn “one’s dreams into reality through the power of positive thinking and intention-setting,” as your article shares. Christian Science teaches how to help quiet human will and materiality while yielding more to the Divine. This is the basis of prayer in Christian Science that seeks to better understand God in order to more clearly see and experience spiritual reality—to more fully recognize the premise and basis of true manifestation, or spiritual expression, is of God, divine Mind, alone. Mary Baker Eddy, who founded the church, expresses it this way in her book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, “All is infinite Mind and its infinite manifestation, for God is All-in-all” (p. 468).

Additionally, the comment that Christian Scientists view sadness and pain or even the physical experience as unreal or as something to be denied is often misunderstood, and I’d love to provide some fuller context on it. Christian Science does not teach its adherents to turn a blind eye to humanity’s needs and conditions, nor does it expect people to suppress, ignore or hide their experiences. Christian Science ushers in Christly compassion to meet the needs of the world. It teaches that all evil must be overcome through an awakening to the great truth of God’s ever-present love. Christian Science starts from the premise that God is Spirit and created all in His/Her likeness, meaning everything in reality is spiritual. Our experience may be dimmed or influenced by mortal, material thinking, but as we lift up our understanding in prayer to what God has revealed and correct the beliefs that deny the presence of God, good, we get clearer views of divine reality, which transforms our experience in practical ways. We believe that this healing activity, as Jesus taught and lived, is how we experience more of the kingdom of heaven on earth.

Thank you for your consideration,

Anne Cooling

Christian Science Committee on Publication for Southern California