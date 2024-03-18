How Students Find Cheaper Textbooks

Textbooks can be costly.

This expensive truth can be a burden for many students. Luckily, many textbooks do not need to be bought directly from their original site or the university bookstore, and some Pepperdine students have found ways to make the process more affordable.

Textbooks are a necessity for college students. Seaver College estimates undergraduate students will spend $1,000 on books and supplies per academic year, according to their website.

For many students, this cost is much more than they would like to pay for textbooks. Thanks to technology and textbook websites, students can get their textbooks for cheaper than the prices at the Pepperdine Bookstore, run by eFollett, a third-party seller.

Junior Hannah Schendel said the best way to get her textbooks is from others who have taken the class in previous semesters.

“A lot of my friends are in the Business Division so my first attempt to get my books is usually by asking someone older than me who has already taken the class,” Schendel said. “It really helps me because I don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on textbook sites or at the bookstore.”

Schendel said not having to spend a lot of money on textbooks allows her to save money for other school-related expenses or leisure activities.

Senior Travis Reynolds found his textbooks for the semester through a quick Google search.

“If I can, I’ll first try to find an online PDF of the textbook,” Reynolds said. “If you look hard enough, you’ll be able to find one. I have done this for years, and I think that most people aren’t looking hard enough online to find them.”

As a student-athlete, Reynolds said he usually doesn’t have the time to go out and purchase his books from a store. It is much simpler to do a quick Google search, he said.

Another reliable source for students who want physical textbooks is ThriftBooks, an online discount book provider. Junior Sarah Lentz said she often uses ThriftBooks to find textbooks for her major, psychology.

ThriftBooks allows students to purchase or rent textbooks for a fraction of the price, as compared to the bookstore or the original website of the books, Lentz said. This site has more than just textbooks; it also has a variety of other literature for low prices.

“It’s so much cheaper to use ThriftBooks,” Lentz said. “Plus, they have most of my textbooks, and the shipping is pretty quick too.”

ThriftBooks has been a reliable source for many students for 20 years, as the site is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, according to their website.

Amazon.com typically has discounted textbooks as well. They usually have a rent option for their textbooks, which means the student can pay a fraction of the price if they are willing to return the book after the semester.

Amazon strives to maintain low and competitive prices on everything they carry according to their website’s customer service.

Additionally, the Student Care Team is available to help students with financial needs to purchase books and other materials, according to the team. Students can reach out to them through their website.

Some professors attach contact information for the Student Care Team in their syllabus, allowing students in need to contact the group easily.

Textbooks do not always need to be a burden for students. There are a variety of avenues students can take to find more affordable versions of their required materials to excel in their classes.

