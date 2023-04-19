Friendly Foods: Local Ingredients Can Enhance These Three Recipes

Three healthy dishes sit on a marble countertop. These meals contained ingredients from the Malibu Farmers Market, which is a way to eat healthier while supporting local businesses. Photos by Lucian Himes

Farmers’ markets provide access to fresh, locally grown food, according to the USDA. Students can shop at the local Malibu Farmers’ Market, which operates every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to support their own health and local farmers. At farmers’ markets, the produce is fresher, tastes better and is more nutritious, according to the USDA and John Hopkins Medicine. Here are some recipes to incorporate ingredients found at the Malibu Farmers’ Market that include whole-grain carbohydrates, plant-based protein and produce.

Morning: “Overnight Success” Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats (carbohydrates)

1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds

16 ounces plain Greek yogurt (protein)

1 cup milk of choice

1 1/2 tablespoons syrup

1 apple or in-season fruit (purchased from Jacy Farm from Riverside County, California) (produce)

Instructions:

Mix oats, chia seeds, plain Greek yogurt, milk and syrup in a large mixing bowl. Divide the mixture between two to three airtight containers. Keep refrigerated overnight. The next day, chop and add the in-season fruit as a topping.

Recipe inspired by Hannah Magee’s Easy Chai-Spiced Overnight Oats

Afternoon: “Bigger Fresh to Fry” Edamame Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces coleslaw mix of cabbage and carrots (can be purchased from Alcantar Organics from Carpinteria, California, or HB Family Farm from San Luis Obispo, California) (produce)

1 12- to 16-ounce bag of shelled, thawed edamame (protein)

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

Instructions:

In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add coleslaw mix and stir until the cabbage softens and darkens. Mix in edamame and teriyaki sauce, continually stirring until the edamame is cooked through.

Recipe inspired by Carolyn Hodges’ three-ingredient teriyaki edamame sauté

Evening: “Bowling for Rice” Veggie and Grain Bowl

Creamy garlic sauce ingredients:

3 tablespoons cashew butter (protein)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (purchased from Etheridge Farms from Dinuba, California)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves finely chopped garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons filtered water

Chickpea and broccoli bowl ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (protein)

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (purchased from HB Family Farm from San Luis Obispo, California)

5 cups small broccoli florets (purchased from HB Family Farm from San Luis Obispo, California) (produce)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (purchased from Etheridge Farms from Dinuba, California)

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 servings of cooked brown rice (can substitute for quinoa, farro or cauliflower rice) (carbohydrates)

Instructions:

Prepare brown rice (or grain substitute) according to package instructions. Mix cashew butter, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add water until the sauce is easy to drizzle. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until olive oil shimmers. Sauté the chickpeas for about two minutes. Mix in tomatoes, salt, pepper and parsley, stirring every minute or so until the mixture thickens. In a large skillet, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat until olive oil shimmers. Add broccoli and cook uncovered for one minute then season with salt, pepper and lemon juice before covering. Stir broccoli every two to three minutes until florets are tender and lightly-charred, or for about 10 minutes. Assemble bowls by adding a bed of rice, chickpeas and broccoli with a drizzle of creamy garlic sauce and parsley garnish.

Recipe inspired by Jamie Vespa’s chickpea and broccoli bowls

