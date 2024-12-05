Food with Fife and Friends S1, Ep. 2: Lily’s Breakfast Burritos with President Gash

In this episode of “Food with Fife and Friends,” Nina Fife is joined by University President Jim Gash to eat Lily’s Malibu, a restaurant chosen by Gash. The pair gives an in-depth review of Lily’s signature burritos. The two also discuss Gash’s life story and his rise to the position of President at Pepperdine University. President Gash also explains his goals for Pepperdine and the values he strives for as President of Pepperdine.

Tune in, and feel free to give us your honest feedback! Email us at peppgraphicmedia@gmail.com, or follow us on Instagram and X: @peppgraphic

You can contact Nina Fife via Instagram or X: @ninafife_ or by email nina.fife@pepperdine.edu

This episode is hosted by Nina Fife, podcast producer and assistant sports editor for the fall of 2024.

This episode is edited and produced by Graham Akin and Nina Fife.