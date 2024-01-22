CHP Hands Out 78 Traffic Citations in One Day

California Highway Patrol conducted targeted traffic enforcement on Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 13. CHP sent out four officers to patrol PCH, where they issued 78 citations throughout the day.



“There have been eleven (11) accidents since that tragic day on October 17th, with one additional fatality,” Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring wrote in a news release. “This trend is deeply concerning and demands immediate attention.”

Out of the 78 citations issued, 63 of them were for speeding, according to a City of Malibu news release. The other 15 citations were made up of six seatbelt citations, two unsafe turn citations, one stop sign violation, one cellphone violation and five equipment violations.

After declaring a state of emergency Nov. 13, Uhring continued to call for action from anyone who lives in or visits Malibu.

“I call on residents, businesses and visitors to our city to exercise caution, obey traffic laws and remain vigilant when driving this stretch of the highway,” Uhring wrote.

The City of Malibu wrote on their website that they will continue to conduct these traffic enforcements, working closely with Caltrans to add safety improvements to PCH and make Malibu safer for all.

