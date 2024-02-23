Advice Column: How to Avoid Pre-Spring break Burnout

Art by Sophia Luo

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic includes an advice column based on new topics and different writers’ thoughts. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Dear Waves,

The weeks leading up to spring break are intense.

Professors are giving midterm tests and assignments that are worth large portions of students’ grades while most students are daydreaming in class about their upcoming beach vacations or relaxing days at home that are right around the corner.

Classes are getting more rigorous as students are getting more exhausted. The desire to just mentally check out gets stronger for students. This pre-spring break burnout is hard to handle.

There are some things students can do to overcome it though. One is to keep their schedule organized.

Buy a planner or put everything in your Google calendar or even just on a phone. Planning out the days and being able to visualize when breaks are between classes can help the day fly by quickly.

Similarly, students can make to-do lists. Put everything on a list from homework assignments to chores to watching your favorite show.

Then cross them off. Crossing off the tasks as they are completed gives me a feeling of accomplishment and productivity.

Another thing students can do to overcome burnout is to take time for themselves. Schedule an evening or a whole day with no classes or homework, just take the time to relax.

Watch a television show, do a face mask or maybe get outside and surf or hike. Trying to be productive every waking minute of the day will only add to the stress and exhaustion.

Students should also try to incorporate some healthy habits into their routine. Eating right and getting enough sleep makes it way easier to push through those final days.

If a s student can stand it, trying cold plunge has tons of health benefits. Even just turning the shower to the coldest setting can help boost your immune system and improve circulation.

Finally, be excited for the upcoming break. Think about ways to spend the time.

Plan the outfits for that trip. Call friends or family to make plans with them.

Spring break is right around the corner, and students should look forward to the time to relax and recuperate. That way they come back to campus refreshed and ready to finish the semester strong.

Best of luck!

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Chloe Anna Austria via email: chloeanna.austria@pepperdine.edu

or by Instagram @chloeannaaustria