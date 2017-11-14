Pepperdine fell to Loyola Marymount at home, 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 18. Sophomores Hannah Frohling and Jasmine Gross led the way for the Waves, with Frohling posting 14 kills and Gross adding 11 kills with five blocks.

Prior to the match, seniors Ashley Harris and Adria Johnson were honored in a pregame ceremony for their contributions to the program.

“It’s been amazing to be able to represent Pepperdine as a member of this storied program the last two years,” Harris said. “I thank my teammates and [Head Coach] Scott Wong for welcoming me with open arms when I first came here from [University of] Arizona and for helping me grow to the individual I am today.”

In the first set, Pepperdine’s offense jumped out to a hot start, taking an 8-2 lead behind freshman Alli O’Harra. The offense continued to stay hot for the Waves, as they took the first set, 25-14 to go up 1-0.

In the second set, LMU flipped the script, as the Lions took an early 10-3 lead. However, the Waves weren’t able to rebound from the early deficit, with the Lions taking set two, 25-15 to tie it at 1-1 at the break.

In the third set, the Lions pulled ahead early, going up 15-10 before the Waves battled back to cut the deficit to 19-17. However, LMU took a late 4-1 run to take set three, 25-20 to go up 2-1.

In the fourth set, LMU and Pepperdine traded the first points of the set, but LMU caught fire with a 6-1 run to go up 10-5. The Lions’ offense continued to stay on fire, closing the set out with a 5-0 run to secure set four, 25-14 to take the match, 3-1.

“This final game will be huge for us,” Head Coach Scott Wong said. “We didn’t like the results of today’s game, but we’ll be looking forward to playing on Tuesday and closing out our season with a victory.”

Set-by-Set Scoring (vs. Loyola Marymount):

Set 1: 25-14 (PEPP 1-0)



Set 2: 25-15 (TIED 1-1)

Set 3: 25-20 (LMU 2-1)

Set 4: 25-14 (LMU 3-1)

