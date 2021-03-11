Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

In this episode, podcast assistant and news writer Joe Allgood reports on a Supreme Court case ruling that states California can not continue to ban in-person religious services completely. We hear about three different churches and how they are responding to the ruling: University Church of Christ (UCC), Conejo Valley Church of Christ and Shepherd Church. We also learn what restrictions remain.

Background reading:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/california-churches-begin-to-open-in-the-wake-of-supreme-court-ruling/



https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20a136_bq7c.pdf

