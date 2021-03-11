Podcasts / The Graph / March 27, 2021

What a Supreme Court Case Ruling Means for Churches in California

By Ivy Moore & Lindsey Sullivan

PGM Podcasts · What a Supreme Court Case Ruling Means for Churches in California

In this episode, podcast assistant and news writer Joe Allgood reports on a Supreme Court case ruling that states California can not continue to ban in-person religious services completely. We hear about three different churches and how they are responding to the ruling: University Church of Christ (UCC), Conejo Valley Church of Christ and Shepherd Church. We also learn what restrictions remain.

Background reading:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/california-churches-begin-to-open-in-the-wake-of-supreme-court-ruling/

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20a136_bq7c.pdf

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Twitter @PeppGraphic.

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore with help from Joe Allgood. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Lindsey Sullivan. Featured music: “Snowmen” by Kai Engel, “Pure Water” by Meydän and assorted by Jeremy Zerbe. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  california Church church service Conejo Valley Church of Christ constitution COVID restrictions COVID-19 Gavin Newsom Ivy Moore joe allgood Lindsey Sullivan reopening Shepherd Church Supreme Court The Graphic Podcast UCC University Church of Christ worship

Ivy Moore




