Local News / NewsWaves / February 12, 2018

Westlake Village Opens Skatepark

By Brianna Willis

Westlake Village has done what Malibu has been trying to bring back for a long time – build a skate park.

Recently, Westlake Village YMCA has created a brand new skate park for people of all ages to come and ride anything on wheels from skateboards, scooters, to rollerblades.

Twelve-year-old Jayde King has been coming to the skate park since it opened and has specific things he loves about it.

“It’s not that big, so you can do a bunch of tricks,” King said. “My favorite part is the bowl.”

The city of Malibu had been trying to create a temporary skate park over the years but has been shot down due to an upwards estimate cost of 100,000 dollars per year.

Now that Thousand Oaks has a brand-new skate park, many love this park and say there is now no need for one in Malibu.


Tags:  Brianna Willis Community Jayde King Malibu News NewsWaves NewsWaves 32 skate skateboarding skatepark skaters thousand oaks Westlake Village

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepperdine Dancers Take Flight




You might also like







More Story
Pepperdine Dancers Take Flight
 Pepperdine University’s Dance in Flight (DIF) is back and ready to take us to another dimension. Every year since 1993,...