Westlake Village has done what Malibu has been trying to bring back for a long time – build a skate park.

Recently, Westlake Village YMCA has created a brand new skate park for people of all ages to come and ride anything on wheels from skateboards, scooters, to rollerblades.

Twelve-year-old Jayde King has been coming to the skate park since it opened and has specific things he loves about it.

“It’s not that big, so you can do a bunch of tricks,” King said. “My favorite part is the bowl.”

The city of Malibu had been trying to create a temporary skate park over the years but has been shot down due to an upwards estimate cost of 100,000 dollars per year.

Now that Thousand Oaks has a brand-new skate park, many love this park and say there is now no need for one in Malibu.