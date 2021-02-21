Photo by Ashley Mowreader

After 11 months, Malibu campus is open for student use.

Pepperdine announced a partial campus reopening to students Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Public Relations email. Pepperdine is allowing registered students, faculty and staff on campus starting Wednesday, Feb. 24, for library use, outdoor recreational activities, fine arts, film, video and music production studio use and future outdoor study spaces.

The email followed a President’s Briefing Monday, Feb. 22, detailing the University’s possible reopening guidelines anticipated by LA County.

Students, faculty and staff can access Payson Library utilizing a reservation system, which limits library capacity to 25% with single-occupancy study rooms and reserved seating arrangements.



Community members can also use outdoor sports facilities for non-contact sports and recreation including the intramural fields, the track, Alumni Park and the Crest Tennis Courts near the John Tyler Drive booth. All outdoor recreation must be 25% or less capacity.

Fine arts studios — including art design, theater art studios and music practice rooms — are available to eligible art students on a reservation basis, limited to groups of four or less. This permission does not extend to activities performed without a mask, such as the use of wind-instruments.

Students engaging in film, video and music production for academic projects can do so, also by reservation only. Indoor spaces for post-production and editing activities are limited to groups of four or less following county higher education protocols and film industry protocols.

Fine arts and film, video and music production students will receive more information about these policies and procedures from Seaver College.

LA County did not provide official guidance on the use of outdoor study spaces as the University mentioned in the President’s Briefing, and administration is awaiting further information before allowing this activity.

All students, faculty and staff arriving to campus must complete a symptom check using Pepperdine’s Daily Wellness Check, or the “green dot system.” Community members will receive a daily email link to fill out the DWC and will need to display their “dot” to gain access to campus. Students will also need to provide their Pepperdine ID.

Individuals on campus must follow all health and safety protocols as outlined in the Pepperdine Restoration Plan, including social distancing and masking protocols.

Residential areas remain closed to those not living on campus and classes will not take place on campus at this time. The University hopes to resume in-person classes at a later time when county guidelines permit, according to the email.

Pepperdine will continue to provide the latest COVID-19 information on its website and emergency information page.

