“Uproot” is a new series through the “Face to Face” podcast dedicated to open and honest conversations surrounding systemic racism and injustice in America. This series seeks to amplify Black voices within the Pepperdine community and provide a space for others to listen and learn.

In Part 1 of “Uproot” Oore Okediji, Pepperdine senior, speaks about her experiences and perspective on race growing up in Nigeria and recently moving to America. Okediji breaks down the current social issues in Nigeria and how she is balancing that with America’s deep rooted racial injustice issues coming to light in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. This series is hosted by Ivy Moore.

The “Face to Face” is created and hosted by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore and produced by Kaelin Mendez. This episode was recorded remotely. The “Face to Face” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.