The Waves Cafe is one of the most popular spots on campus to grab food. From beautiful ocean views to the encouragement of off-the-phone communication, it’s truly a place where students can come to hang out, study and, most of all, eat.

There is a large variety of food options offered at the Waves Cafe, also known as “the Caf,” a result of “a different freshly prepared item at each meal,” according to its website.

With the extensive meal selections available, one may ask: How should I spend my meal points? Ask no longer. In no particular order, here are the top 10 things to order from the Caf.

1. Sushi is definitely a popular choice among Waves. Veggie rolls, California rolls, chef’s special and many more are offered to the left of the beverage refrigerators, giving students the opportunity to indulge in a California favorite.

2. Oasis Pizza is another area that attracts the eyes (and mouths) of students here at Pepperdine. With lots of variety, the pizza bar allows students to order their own pizza with whatever toppings they’d like. Stressed about exams? Splurge on a pineapple-pepperoni-garlic-tomato-basil deluxe, or create something completely unique.

3. The new pasta bar, Semolina, is already making waves in the Caf. A recent move-in, it offers penne and elbow noodles and various toppings to make a different dish every time.

4. Taco Tuesday? More like Taco Every Day. The Taqueria is here to fulfill your taco desires. It’s a new addition to the caf, replacing last year’s ramen bar, and it’s already been very well-received. Some positives are its consistency and late hours, according to students.

5. Craving stir fry, but can’t make it in the dorm without starting a fire? No worries. Peking Plate offers safe and delicious stir fry available right in the Waves Cafe. Another favorite, students love Peking Plate for its customization and flavor.

6. For students with dietary restrictions, the Caf has food to accommodate — one example of this is the vegan bar. The main dish always changes, and the food is usually centered around a different culture each week to give students a greater variety of cuisine.

7. The salad bar is a great option for students looking for quick, simple ways to eat healthy. Students love the fresh and colorful nature of the foods offered. It’s easily a popular pick, among the highest of students surveyed.

8. There are two great flattop meals that are often overlooked. One of these are the burgers, available with a variety of toppings. There is also a new option, the meatless “impossible burger,” perfect for vegetarians as well as students who are passionate about health or simply curious to try something new.

9. The other tasty flattop meal that deserves a place on this list is the quesadillas. They offer variety as well and are served with and without chicken. It’s a great choice for a meal that is both warm and comfortable.

10. The Caf also has a selection of food for students earlier in the day, with different breakfast options ready to eat. Early risers adore the order-your-own-omelet Similar to the customization of other foods, like stir-fry, omelets are a good, protein-filled way to start the day.

Regardless of this list, everyone’s tastes are different! Any Pepperdine students can visit the Waves Cafe to determine their very own top 10 Caf meals. If they’re curious, though, these meals would make for great student-suggested starting places.

