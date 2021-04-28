G News / The Rundown / Video / May 8, 2021

The Rundown – 04.29.21

By Marisa Dragos & Isabella Teague

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  Chase Johnson clara fermanian class of 2020 Class of 2021 commencement COVID-19 elections g news graduation IGTV Isabella Teague Jay Brewster Madison Walker Marisa Dragos provost Provost Marrs SGA the rundown vaccine

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Taylor Mathews: Songwriting For The Sake of Authenticity
Next Post
A Journalist & A Survivor Reflect on the Inner Workings of A Sexual Assault Investigation



Marisa Dragos




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Taylor Mathews: Songwriting For The Sake of Authenticity
 Senior singer/songwriter Taylor Mathews performs original songs during a concert for friends in the Lausanne, Switzerland...