The Pixel: July 12, 2021

By Abby Wilt

Pepp Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine, Offers Exemptions

IP Office Suspends Florence Fall Semester Due to Low Enrollment

Samala Chumash Reawakens Sustainable Culture

Podcasts: The Melanated Muckraker [APPLE PODCASTS [SOUNDCLOUD] & [SPOTIFY]

Face to Face [APPLE PODCASTS] [SOUNDCLOUD] & [SPOTIFY]

 The University Management Committee announced today Pepperdine's COVID-19 vaccination policy decision, which requires all faculty,...