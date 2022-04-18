The Little Moments

Photo by Caroline Conder | Currents staff asked students on campus to anonymously share their most important little moments on sticky notes. The students’ experiences vary from moments of loss to lucky Tinder swipes.

A streak of lightning flashes across black sky,

a moment already passed,

so fleeting, like dying stars blinking back to sleep

when the sun yawns awake.

As brief as a beat of a butterfly’s wing.

Hands brushing,

grabbing too-close-together cups of coffee.

Eyes locking,

across a crowded room.

The gentle sway of daffodils

from spring’s first breath.

A sweet exchange of words

with a soon-to-be friend.

An onset of pouring rain

makes an otherwise uninspiring day unforgettable.

Lives changed in just a moment.

In the same way that

a few drops of cool water

are heaven

when you’re thirsty.

The smell of morning dew,

golden light spilling past open

window blinds, the beauty of birdsong,

your fingers grazing over worlds

sprawled across page after page,

chapter after chapter.

You come to realize that you too, are a story.

So insignificant, it seems —

but momentous all the less.

It is these moments

that make life

worth living.

_______________________

