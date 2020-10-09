Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Kaelin Mendez hosts this special Halloween episode of “The Graph,” exploring the supernatural history of Pepperdine’s Smothers Theatre. He talked to Assistant Technical Director Stewart O’Rourke and Technical Director Rick Aglietti to hear their stories and experiences of two reported ghosts: The Clapper and the Lady in White.

Additional reading:

The Ghosts of Pepperdine: Taking a Look Behind the Scenes at Smothers Theatre’s Paranormal Activity

This episode of “The Graph” was hosted and produced by Kaelin Mendez. Interviews conducted in March 2020. Featured music: “Streetlife – Silentfilm (ID 981)” by Lobo Loco; “Music Box and Chill,” “Slowly Drift Away,” “Weightlessness,” and “Bells On Tour” by Daniel Birch; and “Hello Regan !” by Loyalty Freak Music. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.