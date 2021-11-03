Students line up outside of the Student Health Center on Oct. 28, for the flu vaccine through the Stick or Treat event. SWAB offered free food for students vaccinated from the flu and invited other clubs to participate in the event.

Photos by Dane Bruhahn

Students lined up outside the Student Health Center to get their flu shot just a few days before Halloween on Oct 28. The Stick or Treat event led to 242 students vaccinated against the flu, according to the SHC, kicking off a series of flu vaccination clinics for the month of November.

Stick or Treat is an annual event held by the Student Wellness Advisory Board, providing free flu vaccinations to help Pepperdine students stay healthy during flu season. The event included ramen and Halloween-related activities for newly vaccinated Waves.

“It’s obviously always important to get your flu shot, from a public health perspective,” said senior Jessica Hinnes, co-president of SWAB. “It’s important to do everything you can to protect yourself from getting sick and to keep yourself healthy.”

This year’s Stick or Treat included tabling with other clubs, Hinnes said. The Nourish and Pre-med clubs gave away healthy treats and flu-season wellness kits, respectively. A masseuse was also present giving free massages.

Free food and club activities drew students like first-year Evan Pallis to the event.

“I saw a bunch of posters, and then I heard ‘free ramen,’” Pallis said.

The free ramen and proximity were deciding factors in Pallis getting the flu vaccine on campus instead of at a clinic like CVS, Pallis said.

Pallis also said events like Stick or Treat are important for students who live on campus and need accessible vaccines.

“[SWAB] provides opportunities for students who don’t have transportation to get vaccinated when they might not have been able to,” Pallis said.

Junior Thomas Bidewell also said SWAB’s on-campus event is key for vaccine accessibility.

“Given the number of people that were here, I don’t think as many people would’ve gotten vaccinated,” Bidewell said.

On-campus flu vaccination events, in general, are necessary because having more people who get vaccinated on campus means less illness for Pepperdine’s student population, sophomore Niamh Rolston said.

Students experienced some sickness during the fall semester already. Thompson and Rolston said they were ill during the midterm period from non-COVID related reasons.

Hinnes said that this year, it is especially important to get vaccinated against the flu.

“There are so many similarities between the flu and COVID symptoms,” Hinnes said.

Hinnes also said there are oncoming flu vaccine clinics around campus.

“There’ll definitely be more opportunities to get your flu shot. And you can always call the Student Health Center and get your flu shot for free at any time,” Hinnes said.

