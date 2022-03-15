Students Welcome the Addition of Howdy’s to the Caf

Students order from the new addition to the Caf — Howdy’s. Howdy’s is open in the Caf from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Photo by Graeson Claunch

Howdy’s is a local Malibu burrito company that opened in a section of the Waves Café on Feb. 1. Howdy’s on-campus location is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Howdy’s serves breakfast burritos, chicken, steak and spicy tuna sushi burritos. They also have chicken or steak tostadas and serve watermelon and horchata drinks.

“I think it’s a great addition,” sophomore Madison Smith said. “I think it gives us more options and better quality food.”

First-year Madi Billingsly said she is excited about the new addition to the Caf. Billingsly and her friend learned about the arrival of Howdy’s at the Caf after befriending a worker at the Howdy’s location in the Malibu Country Mart, who they call “Mr. Howdy.”

Billingsly said her only complaint is Howdy’s does not serve the sweet potato fries at the Caf location, which they do serve at the main location.

First-year Stephen Weinstock said he is also excited that Howdy’s came to the Caf, but wishes there could be other options at the previous Taqueria besides Howdy’s.

“I did like the taco bar,” Weinstock said. “I thought it was pretty good quality, and while I might appreciate maybe switching off every other day with the tacos, I understand their contractual obligations probably lie with Howdy’s being here every day.”

Smith agreed it would be nice to have the Taqueria tacos along with the Howdy’s burritos throughout the week.

“I know some people really liked the tacos at the old Taqueria, so I feel like even having it maybe one day a week or just bringing tacos back into it,” Smith said.

First-year Isaac Albaugh said he didn’t like the price of the burritos, but agreed they are very good.

“It’s really expensive, I can’t afford it,” Albaugh said. “I always get the chicken burrito because it’s the least expensive thing on the menu.”

Smith also said she noticed the price was higher than other food offered in the Caf.

“I definitely think the price is a little higher, but I feel like you are getting quality for it too,” Smith said. “This isn’t your typical meal plan like Sodexo costs. It is Howdy’s, so I would expect the prices to be higher for more quality food.”

Billingsly said she appreciates that Pepperdine supports local business and brings good food into the Caf.

“I think it’s nice having local restaurants in the Caf to have something different,” Billingsly said.

––––––––––––––––––––

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Graeson Claunch: graeson.claunch@pepperdine.edu