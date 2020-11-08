Podcasts / The Graph / November 13, 2020

Student Journalists & The 2020 Election

By Ivy Moore & Lindsey Sullivan

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

After a long week spent reporting on this year’s highly contested election, the student journalists at PGM open up about what it was like to report on such an election that endured beyond the evening of Nov. 3, all the way into the weekend.

Read all of the Graphic’s 2020 election coverage here:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/election-2020/

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Twitter @PeppGraphic.

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Ivy Moore. Featured music: “Adventure,” “Pacing,” “Starlight,” and “Algorithms” by Chad Crouch. Sound bites from NBC and The Wall Street Journal. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


