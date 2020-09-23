Podcasts / SportsWaves / October 5, 2020

SportsWaves Ep 3: Austin Hall

By Paxton Ritchey & Karl Winter

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Graphic sports staff writer Austin Hall joins the show to help Paxton and Karl discuss the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, preview the NBA finals matchup (16:12), and share his expertise on college football (23:14), touching on the national championship and Heisman races and making sense of 2020’s unequal scheduling.

__________________________________________________

Follow SportsWaves on Twitter: @sportswavespod

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“SportsWaves” is hosted and produced by Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter. This episode was recorded remotely. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  Austin Hall college football College Football Playoff coronavirus COVID-19 Karl Winter NBA NBA Finals NFL Paxton Ritchey podcast SportsWaves

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Film Review: 'The Farewell' Explores the Chinese American Identity



Paxton Ritchey




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Film Review: 'The Farewell' Explores the Chinese American Identity
 The official movie poster for “The Farewell” displays members of the Wang family. For the first time in over...