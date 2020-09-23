Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Graphic sports staff writer Austin Hall joins the show to help Paxton and Karl discuss the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, preview the NBA finals matchup (16:12), and share his expertise on college football (23:14), touching on the national championship and Heisman races and making sense of 2020’s unequal scheduling.

Follow SportsWaves on Twitter: @sportswavespod

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“SportsWaves” is hosted and produced by Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter. This episode was recorded remotely. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.