Hosts Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter talk about the uniquely packed sports calendar after a lengthy pandemic delay. Pepperdine Women’s Basketball player Jayda Ruffus-Milner joins the show to talk about how racial and social justice have intersected with sports, as well as some of the measures she has been working on to spread awareness and spur action at Pepperdine.

