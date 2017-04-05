Photo by Allison Lee

The Student Government Association is one step closer to their long-term plant to put printers in Lovernich Commons and Towers.

HRL director Maura Page said she met with SGA President Austin Welch and Vice President of Administration Dylan Sacenti this semester to discuss time frames of installation.

Welch said he plans to receive additional information soon regarding the next steps.

“It is an important addition because it makes printing more accessible for students and provides community and an easier gathering location overall,” Welch said.

Last year, SGA passed a resolution to fund the new printers, ink and paper.

Welch said SGA and HRL are now working together to move forward.

HRL director Robin Gore said she and Page are on board with the printer initiative, and that the new addition will encourage students to be productive in their residence halls.

“We are receptive to the printers and we are both working with Austin and their team about what are our next steps to get these printers installed,” Gore said. “I think the addition of printers makes sense to both of us, just for that convenience factor.”

The convenience of the prospective printers has left some students with a sense of relief. Sophomore Grace Cummins said she is looking forward to not having to walk all the way down to main campus just to print something.

“I will definitely be utilizing them because they will be useful for late night studying,” Cummins said. “I won’t have to walk to the Sandbar or the library.”

Page said HRL is looking forward to the addition too, and that the printers will enhance the day-to-day lives of students in Towers and Lovernich.

“Robin and I are on board with it, and really excited about it. We’re grateful that SGA is funding it, I think that’s really phenomenal,” Page said. “It has a significant impact for students in the spaces. Even if they’re not thinking ‘I need a printer here,’ once a printer is there, I think they’ll benefit from it and appreciate it.”

_____

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic