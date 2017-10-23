Photo Courtesy of Pepperdine University

The Pepperdine University community mourns the death of Professor Emeritus of Communication and former Communication Division Chair Milton J. Shatzer, who passed away Sunday morning.

Shatzer was a church elder at the University Church of Christ for many years and passed away in his sleep, according to an email announcement from UCC. He leaves behind his wife Nancy, who works as the internship coordinator and industry specialist at the Seaver Career Center, his daughter Christin and his son Jeremy.

“We mourn with his devoted wife, Nancy, and his loving children, Christin and Jeremy, along with many others who knew and loved Milt,” the email said. “We shared the sad news at the University Church of Christ’s Christmas gathering [last night] and dedicated the evening to Milt. Milt was one of our church elders for many years and was a longtime professor at Pepperdine. Please give the family time to adjust to this shocking news but keep them in your constant prayers.”

Shatzer specialized in intercultural and international communication in his courses and research at Seaver College.

The Graphic has reached out to the Public Relations Office for comment from the university.

