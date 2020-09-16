Photo courtesy of Pepperdine School of Public Policy

Floyd Black, a School of Public Policy first-year student, died Monday Sept. 28. Black died unexpectedly for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, according to the School of Public Policy.

The University expressed its condolences to Black’s friends and family and mourned the loss of Black in a Sept. 29 Public Relations email.

“Floyd’s passing is an unimaginable loss to his family and friends, and so also the loss to posterity is incalculable — for children unborn, dreams unrealized, relationships never built,” said Professor of Public Policy Ted McAllister. “Each generation is destined to have few faithful enough to themselves and their better angels to search for truth in times of disorder. Floyd was one of the few.”

Black was one of few SPP students who lived on campus for fall 2020 and visited frequently with McAllister and other staff, Pete Peterson, dean of the School of Public Policy wrote, adding, “You couldn’t help but to smile within seconds of seeing him.”

“As a school that prepares public leaders to build communities committed to the common good, Floyd’s passing is not only terrible in itself, but also a loss for those he would have impacted,” Peterson wrote.

Black was passionate about helping those underserved by government policy, Peterson wrote. In his entrance application, Black shared his desire to address educational inequality and how he witnessed this in his own life.

Political Communications Professor Dan Schnur, who knew Black since he was in high school, said Black was courageous, persistent and determined to overcome challenges to accomplish success.

“He was on the path to greatness, and I will miss him terribly,” Schnur said.

Peterson also shared University resources such as the Counseling Center, the Office of the Chaplain and the Student Care Team, which are available to community members looking for support.

“We stand ready here in the office to talk with any of our students who may be seeking assistance and support during this terrible time,” Peterson wrote.

____________________

