S2E9: Final Four Preview, NFL Offseason Craze, Pepp Track Update (Ryan Hemphill Guests)

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball tournament is down to the Final Four, with four “blue bloods” ready to compete in New Orleans for the crown. Meanwhile, the wildest NFL offseason we’ve ever seen continues.

Guest Ryan Hemphill comes in with a bang and initiates a brief LeBron debate (1:00) before giving an update on the Pepperdine Track season, as Ryan is Karl’s teammate on that team (1:50). Karl then provides a quick Pepperdine Athletics spring update (3:23).

Moving into March Madness, Austin, Ryan and Karl each gives an update on how poorly his own bracket is doing (5:00). Karl recalls that he laughed off Austin’s suggestion that St. Peter’s, this year’s Cinderella story, could win a game, back in Episode 8 (7:15). The group then briefly debates whether it is a good thing for college basketball to have four blue bloods in the Final Four (8:15), and whether NBA or NCAA basketball is better to watch (9:00). Finally, the re-pick the Final Four (11:35).

Austin leads the group down a brief rabbit hole about why college football should adopt a playoff system similar to that of college basketball (14:05).

Halfway through the show, the co-hosts and their guest move into the trades and free agency signings of the NFL offseason (16:25). They discuss the following deals: Matt Ryan to the Colts (17:20), Davante Adams to the Raiders and Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins (19:00), Khalil Mack to the Chargers (21:45), Deshaun Watson to the Browns (23:35), Allen Robinson to the Rams (26:10) and several more.

The episode closes with some NBA discussion (33:00) and early NBA finals picks.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Karl Winter via Twitter (@karlwinter23) or by email: karl.winter@pepperdine.edu

“SportsWaves” is co-hosted and produced by Karl Winter. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production. Featured music: “Vans in Japan” by Buckeye Bonzai.